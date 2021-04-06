Did anyone tell you that the ’90s are back? Well, in the new Tina Fey-produced Peacock comedy Girls5eva, they’re back and they’re here to stay. Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as members of a ’90s girl group who decide to stage a comeback — when they’re all in their 40s. Watch the Girls5eva trailer below.

Girls5eva Trailer

The ’90s are back, baby, and so are the teenybopper reunions. Just as real-life boy bands and girl groups stage splashy reunions, so do the fictional girl groups — specifically, the one-hit wonder girl group Girls5eva. And what a girl group that would have been, with Waitress‘ Sara Bareilles, Hamilton‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Cougar Town‘s Busy Philipps among its members. But while we didn’t get that group in real life, they’re getting ready to stage their comeback in fiction, in the Peacock Original comedy series Girls5eva.

Created by Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey, Girls5eva follows a ’90s girl group who reunite 20 years later to give pop stardom one more shot. But it’s hard to balance spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and their own aging as they chase their music ambitions once again — this time without the problematic messages from their old music (the jailbait bit is very Tina Fey). And somehow, they can never get away from their creepy old manager. Still, it’s never 2 l8 for music stardom.

This looks pretty fun, and it’s always great to see Bareilles and Goldsberry venturing out onto the screen after carving out such amazing careers on the stage and on the music charts. And we’ll never say no to more Busy Philipps. Starring alongside Bareilles, Goldsberry, and Phillips is Saturday Night Live alum and comedy writer Paula Pell.

Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series, while Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger) serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Here’s the synopsis for Girls5eva:

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Girls5eva will premiere Thursday, May 6, 2021. All eight episodes will drop at once on Peacock.