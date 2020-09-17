Meet She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany. The Orphan Black star has joined the Disney+ show as the eponymous green-hued lawyer/superhero. Maslany’s casting comes on the heels of the announcement that Kat Coiro would be directing several episodes of the show, including the pilot. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao is in charge of the writer’s room for the series, which Disney+ hopes to premiere in 2022.

Deadline is reporting that Tatiana Maslany has been cast as She-Hulk. In the comics, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, “a lawyer who, after an injury, received an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and acquired a milder version of his Hulk condition. As such, Walters becomes a large, powerful green-hued version of herself; however, unlike Banner, she still largely retains her personality – in particular, she retains the majority of her intelligence and emotional control, although like Hulk, she is still susceptible to outbursts of temper and becomes much stronger if enraged. In later issues of the comics, her transformation is permanent.”

Maslany has won acclaim for her work on Orphan Black, so having her join the world of Marvel is bound to be a big attention-getter. I guess the big question now is: how will She-Hulk appear as a character? Unlike the Hulk, She-Hulk remains in her hulked-out form all the time. So are they going to slather Maslany in green make-up, or will the part be digitally created, with Maslany performing motion-capture/voice work? I guess we’ll see.

The other day it was reported that Kat Coiro was set to direct the pilot episode as well as several other episodes of the show. Coiro’s credits include episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more, as well as the upcoming feature Marry Me. She-Hulk joins a growing line-up of Marvel shows on Disney+, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, due out this year; WandaVision, set for December; Loki, coming early 2021; What If…?, which is set for mid-2021; and the following, which are all scheduled for 2022: Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.