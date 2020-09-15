The Disney+ She-Hulk series has found a director: Kat Coiro. Coiro’s credits include episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more, as well as the upcoming feature Marry Me. Coiro is in negotiations to helm the pilot of the She-Hulk series, as well as several other episodes while also serving as executive producer.

Deadline has the scoop on the She-Hulk director, Kat Coiro. She-Hulk is one of several Marvel-centric shows cooking over at Disney+, joining a list that includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, due out this year; WandaVision, set for December; Loki, coming early 2021; What If…?, which is set for mid-2021; and the following, which are all scheduled for 2022 at the moment: Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

She-Hulk is also set for 2022, with Rick And Morty writer Jessica Gao in charge of the writer’s room. In the comics, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, “a lawyer who, after an injury, received an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and acquired a milder version of his Hulk condition. As such, Walters becomes a large, powerful green-hued version of herself; however, unlike Banner, she still largely retains her personality – in particular, she retains the majority of her intelligence and emotional control, although like Hulk, she is still susceptible to outbursts of temper and becomes much stronger if enraged. In later issues of the comics, her transformation is permanent.”

There’s no word yet on when She-Hulk might begin production. As of now, Marvel is searching for a lead actress to play the part. As a result, that 2022 release might change, since everything is up in the air at the moment. A live-action She-Hulk movie was once in the works in the 1990s, with legendary B-movie filmmaker Larry Cohen attached to write and direct, and Brigitte Nielsen set to star. The film was ultimately never made, which is a bummer, because I would love to see a She-Hulk movie from Larry freakin’ Cohen. Oh well.