A new generation of Marvel heroes will assemble on the big screen…eventually. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to enter a new era of streaming on Disney+, the question remains whether fans will be able to see beloved superheroes like Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight — all of whom are set to headline their own Disney+ series — make their theatrical debut. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirms that they will, somewhere down the road.

As Marvel heads into Phase 4, which encompasses both Disney+ shows and theatrical films, the MCU will be more crowded than ever. The film slate is already jam-packed, with Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie set to define the next few years. But on the small screen, the MCU will be even more superpowered. Marvel is taking advantage of the freedom Disney+ offers, introducing new heroes through solo shows for Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and more.

Feige is currently developing shows based around Ms. Marvel — the studio’s first Muslim hero — as well as She-Hulk and Moon Knight. All three will appear on the big screen after their Disney+ debuts, the exec confirms.

Feige has long been urging Marvel fans to keep up with Marvel Disney+ shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…, and Hawkeye in order to follow the events of the MCU – WandaVision and Loki will tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and so on. It’s the kind of cross-medium synergy that MCU fans dreamed of when “It’s All Connected” was being touted as the hashtag for ABC’s Marvel shows. But while it sounds exhausting to keep up with, it at least means that She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight aren’t being relegated to direct-to-video castoff status, and will eventually get the glamorous big-screen treatment.