With the exception of The Mandalorian and the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the original series offerings from Disney+ aren’t particularly remarkable. But subscribers are hoping that changes once Marvel Studios starts to roll out their first superhero shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That will begin with with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision later this year, and Loki will follow in the spring of 2021. But Marvel Studios is already figuring out details about their future series after that, and the latest update is for She-Hulk.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a Hulk, many fans have assumed that the big guy would make an appearance. Those assumptions have been confirmed thanks to a recent appearance by Mark Ruffalo at Chicago’s C2E2 convention this past weekend, where he discussed the possibility of appearing on the She-Hulk series.

Laughing Place (via ComingSoon.net) was on hand at the convention to witness the update on the possibility of seeing Mark Ruffalo in She-Hulk. The actor said there have been discussions about Hulk making an appearance, however, Ruffalo cautions that the “talks are preliminary,” so nothing is set in stone just yet. But of course, it only makes sense that the original Hulk would help introduce She-Hulk to Marvel fans who might be less familiar with the female counterpart of the super strong Avenger.

Funnily enough, there has been a lot of chatter about She-Hulk recently with rumors circulating that Marvel Studios is looking for an “Alison Brie-type” actress to take on the role of She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters. However, you might find it odd to hear that Alison Brie herself hasn’t been sought after by Marvel. She addressed the rumors in a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden:

Brie acknowledges how she learned about the rumor of her being the inspiration for what kind of actress Marvel wants to play She-Hulk, but she apparently hasn’t reached out to Marvel with an interest in taking the role herself. It seems like Brie may have a passing interesting in the opportunity, but it’s not something she’s trying to be overzealous about or anything like that. Still, the prospect of having Alison Brie and Mark Ruffalo play off each other is an enticing one.

She-Hulk is still in early development with Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) writing the series. It’s expected that the show will arrived on Disney+ sometime in 2021, but we’ll see how the project develops from here on out. Stay tuned for more.