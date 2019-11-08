Earlier this year at Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage and revealed that several new MCU shows were heading to Disney+. Among them were She-Hulk and Moon Knight, which will bring some relatively obscure Marvel characters to the forefront. We hadn’t heard any updates about either of those projects since August, but that changed today: new reports reveal that Marvel has hired writers to develop and lead the writing teams for each of those shows. Jessica Gao and Jeremy Slater have been hired to oversee She-Hulk and Moon Knight, respectively. Read more about these writers and their MCU shows below.

She-Hulk and Moon Knight Writers

The Hollywood Reporter says that Jessica Gao has been chosen to develop and lead the writing team of She-Hulk, which follows Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), who is Bruce Banner’s cousin in the comics. She receives an emergency blood transfusion that gives her a milder form of a transformation into her own version of the Hulk – one that allows her to live full-time in her Hulk form while holding down a job as a superhero lawyer.

Gao won an Emmy for writing the “Pickle Rick” episode of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, and she also has credits on Robot Chicken, Silicon Valley, and the seemingly-abandoned animated series Star Wars: Detours. THR says she also wrote and executive produced an ABC comedy pilot titled Lazy Rich Asians, which filmed earlier this year. “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU,” Feige said at D23. “Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she’s a lawyer, and she’s going to star in a show unlike anything we’ve done before.”

Meanwhile, THR also reports that Jeremy Slater will oversee Moon Knight. While Jennifer Walters’ origins and personality are pretty well established in the comics, Moon Knight is much more nebulous, having experienced multiple origin stories and different character types over the years. The character has been referred to as Marvel’s version of Batman, and the comic focuses on Marc Spector, a mentally disturbed mercenary-turned-superhero with dissociative identity disorder who may or may not communicate with a lunar god that gives him superhuman strength under the light of the moon. Yeah. It’s weird.

Slater has superhero experience, having created Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and written the 2015 Fantastic Four film. He’s also written and produced The Exorcist TV series, and written Death Note and The Lazarus Effect. At D23, Feige referred to Moon Knight as an “action adventure series” about a mercenary left for dead in the Egyptian desert. Does he have powers, or is he just crazy?

None of the three new shows announced at D23 – She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel – have release dates yet.