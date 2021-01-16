Warner Bros. Pictures is shaking up the theatrical release model this year by releasing their entire movie slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max for a limited time. Wonder Woman 1984 was the first to try out this strategy, but the studio wanted to take it much further by sending movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, and more to the streaming service. Now a new HBO Max sizzle reel teases all the same-day premieres coming throughout 2021.

HBO Max Sizzle Reel for Same-Day Premieres

In this sizzle reel, you’ll find footage (or at least a title treatment) from all the movies below, some of which we’re seeing for the first time. We’ve linked to the full trailers for all the movies when possible, and for all the other movies, we’ve directed you to articles with information about the titles.

Interestingly enough, the final title card we see simply says Matrix, which may imply that the movie is getting rid of “the” and taking the simple reboot title approach without adding a number or subtitle after it. There’s also the possibility that the final title hasn’t been determined yet and it’s just a placeholder. Since the movie doesn’t arrive until December 22, 2021, they’ve got time to figure it out.

If all these movies follow in the footsteps of Wonder Woman 1984, then these titles will be available on HBO Max for 30 days, and then the movie will continue to play in theaters until the traditional theatrical window runs out before the movie heads to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. On one hand, it’ll be nice to see some of these movies at home while going to movie theaters isn’t the safest option. But hopefully, as we get into the latter half of 2021, we’ll be able to head out to theaters without too much worry.