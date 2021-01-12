Time for another great trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, the film that tells the story of how the FBI targeted Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah is expected to be an awards season contender, and the movie just got added to the 2021 Sundance Film Festival line-up to boot. The story focuses on how FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Black Panthers to get close to Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer

The first Judas and the Black Messiah trailer was most likely the best movie trailer I saw in 2020 and immediately made me interested in this movie. While this second trailer isn’t quite as good as the first, it’s still pretty damn effective. The latest trailer comes on the heels of the news that Judas and the Black Messiah has been added to the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It’s also expected to be part of the 2020-2021 awards season chatter (the film isn’t due out until February, but the Oscars pushed qualification dates to February 28 due to 2020’s coronavirus-hindered release dates).

In Judas and the Black Messiah, “FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?” (Side-note: Sheen’s J. Edgar Hoover make-up in this trailer is a bit unnerving.)

Shaka King directs a script he co-wrote with Will Berson, based on a story by King, Berson, and Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas. The full cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Algee Smith, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dominique Thorne, Amari Cheatom, Caleb Eberhardt, and Lil Rel Howery.

Since Judas and the Black Messiah is a Warner Bros. movie it’s part of the studio’s plan to release their 2021 line-up directly to HBO Max on the same day it hits theaters. Which means that when the film arrives in theaters on February 12 it’ll also be available on HBO Max for 31 days.