The Conjuring 3 has an official title. And it’s a devilishly good one. New Line has unveiled the title and official synopsis for the long-awaited third film in James Wan‘s Conjuring series, which launched the studio’s highly successful Conjuring Universe of horror films. Find out what The Conjuring 3 title is below.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have announced that the new Conjuring film will be titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The third Conjuring film will pick up on the adventures of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who were last seen in this year’s Annabelle Comes Home, a spin-off film focused on the Warrens’ daughter. But the Warren’s are back properly in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which follows Ed and Lorraine during one of the first cases in U.S. history in which a murder suspect claimed demonic possession as a defense.

Here is the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

“A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

Wilson has recently teased how the third Conjuring movie is “a different beast,” which the synopsis certainly suggests. The Devil Made Me Do It seems to pull the real world into the Warren’s adventures, as the paranormal investigators must deal with the legal ramifications of their cases, and prove demonic possession as a real defense in court. It sounds like a unique twist on the period horror franchise inspired by the real-life exploits of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

Michael Chaves is set to direct The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It based on a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2, Aquaman) and a story by Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick. The film is slated to be released on September 11, 2020.