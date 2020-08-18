There’s a lot of nostalgia for the 1996 live-action animated hybrid Space Jam. The movie teamed up Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes for an cartoonishly epic game of basketball against aliens who had stolen the talent of some of the best players in the NBA.

Ever since LeBron James became a basketball superstar, fans have been wanting to see him step up to star in a sequel. That sequel is on the way in the form of Space Jam: A New Legacy, and LeBron James has just revealed the new Tune Squad jersey he’ll be sporting when the movie arrives next summer.

LeBron James revealed the new Space Jam Tune Squad jerseys through his personal charity foundation:

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! ?? pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

The reveal of the new Space Jam Tune Squad Jerseys came as part of a special Space Jam drive-in night for families hosted by the LeBron James Family Foundation. The event was appropriately called Fam Jam, and everyone in attendance got to see this reveal on the big screen. But we’ll just have to settle for this small version.

The design of the jerseys is quite eye-catching. It goes with a more modern aesthetic found in the NBA today rather than the classic jerseys of the original Space Jam. I really like the prominent use of the Looney Tunes color rings, but I wish we could get a glimpse at the back.

You’ll notice that LeBron James has opted to go with the #6 on his shorts. That’s the number he wore while he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as during his championship runs with the Miami Heat. Funnily enough, LeBron James also wore Michael Jordan’s signature #23 while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. But since this is a new legacy for Space Jam, it makes sense that James wouldn’t want to wear the same number as the superstar he’s replacing in the sequel.

We still don’t have much of an idea of what to expect from Space Jam: A New Legacy, but surely it will involve the Looney Tunes, a big basketball game, and probably the Monstars. The sequel is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, who replaced Terence Nance on the project at the last minute before cameras started rolling. The movie is slated to be released on July 16, 2021, but we’ll see if that sticks in the age of coronavirus.