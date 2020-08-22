Suicide Squad wasn’t exactly a runaway hit when it arrived in theaters back in 2016. But we can’t disregard it completely since it did give us the gifts of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. They’re all back in The Suicide Squad, the latest iteration of the DC Comics villain ensemble, this time with Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn behind the camera, and an insane new roster of cast members. If the Suicide Squad featurette that just debuted is any indicator, you’re gonna forget all about that other Suicide Squad movie.

The Suicide Squad Featurette

It’s not a trailer, but this is an awesome look at the DC Comics movie. Every character looks pulled straight from the pages of the comics by John Ostrander, and it takes us out of that dull, dark, and dingy look of the first Suicide Squad movie, I think it’s safe to say we’re going to get something completely different from James Gunn here.

The Suicide Squad has a cast that’s even more stacked than the first movie. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman all reprising their roles, but we have a huge roster of new cast members joining the fray. Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Jennifer Holland all have some part to play in this movie, and we’ll be learning more about them in the coming months.

James Gunn has said that this movie is “100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred” his vision and style. Unlike the first Suicide Squad movie, which had a lot of studio interference and chopped up director David Ayer’s original plans for the movie. Hopefully that means we’ll get a story that makes much more sense.

The Suicide Squad is currently slated to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021.