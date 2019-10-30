Daily Podcast: Everything You Need To Know About HBO Max
Posted on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 30, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk all about the HBO Max news that was announced last night.
New Shows Announced for HBO Max/HBO:
- Jacob: ‘Green Lantern’ TV Series in the Works at HBO Max, Greg Berlanti to Prod…
- Ben: Greg Berlanti Developing ‘Strange Adventures’ Anthology Series for HBO Max
- Jacob: ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’ Ordered Straight to Series at HBO, Will Follow House Targaryen 300 Years Before the Original Series
Big Deals for Old Shows and Movies:
- Ben (og HT): HBO Max Will Host a Collection of Classic Movies Curated by TCM
- Jacob: ‘Rick and Morty’ Will Stream Exclusively on HBO Max
- Jacob (og Chris): ‘South Park’ Will Stream Exclusively on HBO Max
- Ben: A Complete List of All the Original Shows and Movies in Development at HBO Max
What will be different about this service?
- Ben: HBO Max Touts “Human-Powered Discovery” to Fight Endless Scrolling
- Jacob: HBO Max Original Shows Will Release New Episodes Weekly, Won’t Drop Seasons All at Once
How much will it cost? How does it compare to other streaming options?
- Ben: HBO Max Release Date and Pricing Revealed
- Jacob (og Chris): Streaming Service Comparisons: HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon
All the other stuff you need to know:
