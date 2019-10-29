‘Rick and Morty’ Will Stream Exclusively on HBO Max

If you’re smart enough to get the jokes on Rick and Morty (because only the most intelligent people out there can understand it’s scathing blend of high-minded science fiction and poop jokes), maybe you’ll be smart enough to sign up for HBO Max, which will be the new exclusive streaming home for the hit Cartoon Network show.

Warner Bros. announced the news today at their big HBO Max presentation, revealing that the massively popular animated series will stream on the company’s new service when it launches. And honestly, this is pretty big news. Rick and Morty may not have the cultural cache of something like The Simpsons, but it has a dedicated following who can’t…stop…talking…about it. (This is the part of the article where I say that Rick and Morty is an exceptional show and one of the best things on TV and I reserve the right to make fun of its most obnoxious fans). In other words, the people who really like Rick and Morty now have a compelling reason to fork over a monthly subscription to WB’s streaming service.

Rick and Morty still calls Cartoon Network its homebase, where it airs during the Adult Swim block of content. The fourth season is set to premiere next month and the network has made it clear that they intend to keep this show around for a long, long time. So if you still watch it the old-fashioned way, expect little to change. But if you stream…well, it’s time to start budgeting for that monthly HBO Max bill.