HBO Max is headed to South Park. The new streaming service from Warner Bros. unveiled a whole slew of programming today during a WarnerMedia Day event, including the news that you’ll soon find South Park streaming on HBO Max. Earlier this month word broke that the show was looking to land a huge streaming deal, and it looks like it got its wish.

If you want to stream South Park episodes in the future, it looks like you’re going to have to get an HBO Max subscription. The hit animated series, which has somehow been running for twenty-two years, will stream exclusively on the WarnerMedia streaming service. Earlier this month it was reported that the series was on the verge of landing a between $450 million and $500 million. Which means WarnerMedia plunked down all that cash in order to give the show a new home. Just think – now you can revisit the early episodes, where Kenny died every week and the novelty of foul-mouthed children hadn’t worn off!

This major deal is the latest in the ongoing streaming wars, as Netflix, Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia and more all compete to have an edge on the world of streaming content. All of these companies are rushing to both create original content and bring on familiar titles as well. Disney has their entire library to work with, while NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock paid $500 million for the exclusive streaming rights to The Office. Before they snapped-up South Park, Warner Media bought the streaming rights to Friends for $500 million and The Big Bang Theory for $600 million.

HBO Max launches in 2020.