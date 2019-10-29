The Game of Thrones prequel series is dead, and not the “rising from the grave as mindless wights” kind of dead. The untitled Game of Thrones prequel series produced by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts is officially not moving forward at HBO.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the untitled Game of Thrones prequel series will not rise again harder and stronger. What is dead will die at HBO, as the cable network as decided to not move forward with the Naomi Watts-starring prequel series set to take place during the “Age of Heroes,” centuries before the events of the hit fantasy series, which recently aired its divisive final season.

Goldman’s prequel series had filmed a pilot over the summer, but HBO has reportedly decided to not move forward. According to THR, HBO “wasn’t thrilled” with the final cut of the pilot and asked for changes in edits before it scrapped the whole thing.

Goldman (Kick-Ass) co-created the prequel series with author George R.R. Martin, and was set to act as showrunner. Set to take place centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the prequel would have chronicled “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know.” The series would have likely covered the events of the Long Night, a devastating winter during the height of the White Walkers’ terror, when the Seven Kingdoms were separate dominions, and legendary figures like Bran the Builder, the builder of the Wall, performed heroic deeds. In addition to Watts, the cast included Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Tony Regbo.

This news comes on the heels of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who weren’t attached to the prequel series, parting ways with Star Wars. This is the second Game of Thrones prequel series for HBO to axe, with the network dropping Bryan Cogman’s spin-off, which would have taken place closer to the events of the hit fantasy series. With Goldman’s prequel series getting the axe, it looks like HBO’s planned network of Game of Thrones titles is starting to dwindle. However, THR reports that expanding the world of Game of Thrones remains a “top priority” for the network. As other networks and streaming platforms scurry to find their own Game of Thrones, HBO is probably pressured to fill that hole fast. Maybe we can finally get that Doom of Valyria series.