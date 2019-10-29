We’re just a few days away from the launches of both AppleTV+ and Disney+, but there is still at least one more major player waiting to enter the streaming wars after those two: HBO Max. WarnerMedia’s streaming service will debut in spring of 2020 with around 10,000 hours of content available to consume, including popular hits like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. But there are also tons of original series in development for the new service, and we’re here to round them all up in one place so you can decide if it’s going to be worth it to add yet another streaming service to your monthly budget.

The service will provide content from every branch of the WarnerMedia corporate tree, including HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes. Here’s a list of all of the HBO Max shows we know about so far (not to be confused with HBO originals, which are a whole separate thing).



Half of the content will be aimed at a young adult audience, and the remaining half will be split between kids and family content and adult fare outside the HBO brand. They’ll also have 31 Max Original series in their launch year.

Max Original TV Shows

Who’s Involved?: Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will star and executive produce, while Danai Gurira (Black Panther, The Walking Dead) will write the pilot and serve as showrunner.

What’s It About?: Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book, Americanah is a romance that also deals with identity. “Ifemelu and Obinze are young and in love when they depart military-ruled Nigeria for the West. Beautiful, self-assured Ifemelu heads for America, where despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple with what it means to be black for the first time. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous, undocumented life in London. Fifteen years later, they reunite in a newly democratic Nigeria, and reignite their passion — for each other and for their homeland.”

Who’s In It?: The original series starred Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams, and Cedric Yarbrough, but as far as I can tell, there hasn’t been any word about whether or not they’ll be returning to reprise their roles.

What’s It About?: A revival of the beloved Adult Swim series, “the new Boondocks follows the adventures of self-proclaimed ‘Civil Rights Legend’ Robert ‘Granddad’ Freeman and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”

The new content kicks off with a 50-minute special and will continue with two “reimagined” seasons comprised of 24 total episodes. Plus the entire 55-episode original run of the series will be available on HBO Max at launch.

Who’s Involved?: Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World) will write and executive produce.

What’s It About?: Circe is the story of the banished nymph in Greek mythology who tried to seduce Odysseus, tracing her journey “from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.”

College Girls

Who’s Involved?: Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) will create and serve as showrunner.

What’s It About?: This “single-camera comedy following three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.”

DC Superhero High

Who’s Involved?: Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) will produce.

What’s It About?: A “fresh” comedy series about your favorite DC Comics superheroes as they attend high school.

Who’s Involved?: Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us) will direct and executive produce, Roberto Patino (Westworld) will write the pilot and serve as showrunner.

What’s It About?: Based on a comic, DMZ is set in the future. The U.S. government fails to take domestic threats seriously, resulting in Middle America residents violently rising up and pushing its way toward the edges of the country until they reach Manhattan, which becomes the country’s DMZ. The comic focuses on Matty Roth, an aspiring photojournalist tasked with telling stories from the DMZ. But when things go wrong and he loses his way off the island, he has to choose whether to try to escape or to stick around and document the chaos happening in the war zone.

However, a description of this TV adaptation indicates that the primary character will be “a female medic on the island who is trying day-in and day-out to help keep residents alive while trying to also find her lost son,” and that she becomes “a source of hope in an America that has lost all sense of the idea.”

Drama Queen

Who’s Involved?: J.J. Abrams (Joy Ride) is producing with Ben Stephenson (Castle Rock).

What’s It About?: Based on the childhood of TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, “the single-camera Drama Queen is set in the 1980s and centers on a closeted, TV-obsessed teenager who copes with the harsh realities — and relative mundaneness — of life in small-town New Jersey by escaping to an alternate soap opera universe of his own creation.”

Who’s Involved?: Denis Villeneuve, who’s also directing WB’s two upcoming Dune movies, is writing the series alongside Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange), and Villeneuve will direct the pilot.

What’s It About?: The series “explores the future through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.”

The Flight Attendant

Who’s Involved?: Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) will executive produce with uber-producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter, and Cuoco also stars alongside Rosie Perez (White Men Can’t Jump), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), and Soyona Mizuno (Ex Machina).

What’s It About?: “The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco), a flight attendant, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.”

Generation

Who’s Involved?: Daniel Barnz (Cake) is writing and directing, though it seems like his 17-year-old daughter Zelda may actually be the creator and writer of the pilot (pending WGA approval). Justice Smith, Michael Johnston, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger, Nava Mau, Haley Sanchez, Nathanya Alexander, Lukita Maxwell, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sam Trammel have been cast in the series.

What’s It About?: Generation “follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.”

Who’s Involved?: The voice cast includes Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and David Tennant (Jessica Jones, Dr. Who).

What’s It About?: “It is set in a dystopian future Earth where an international coalition known as The Polity fights a hostile, autocratic invading force known as The Union. The show follows the gen:LOCK program and its members, who participate in the development and testing of an experimental technology which allows for individuals with unique mental make ups to have their minds uploaded to giant suits of mecha armor.” The second season of this animated series will debut on HBO Max before eventually becoming available on Rooster Teeth’s digital platform.

Who’s Involved?: Original series writer and executive producer Joshua Safran is the creator/showrunner of this sequel show.

What’s It About?: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Who’s Involved?: Unknown

What’s It About?: “A joyous musical series set in and around the world of Rydell High, the show reimagines the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet. It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers.”

Who’s Involved?: Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon a Time) will write and executive produce.

What’s It About?: “The potential series is said to be a period piece that would follow Mr. Wing, the Chinese grandfather played in the films by Keye Luke, as a young man as he goes on adventures with the friendly Mogwai Gizmo.”

Jellystone

Who’s Involved?: Unknown

What’s It About: Classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters join up for a new adventure.

Little Ellen

Who’s Involved?: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen) is an executive producer.

What’s It About?: “Little Ellen is a 2D animated children’s show that explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres. On her adventures in her musical hometown of New Orleans, Little Ellen takes big risks and makes big mistakes, but she’s always able to laugh at herself and bounce back when things don’t go as planned.”

Who’s Involved?: Pete Browngardt (Adventure Time) developed this new version of the iconic cartoon characters, which will feature the talents of voice actors Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and more.

What’s It About?: The ongoing adventures of wacky characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian, and the rest of the gang.

Who’s Involved?: Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Freaks and Geeks) is executive producing alongside star Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor), while Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) created the show, wrote the pilot, and will direct.

What’s It About?: The 10 half-hour episodes will be “about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.”

Who’s Involved?: Patrick Somerville (Netflix’s Maniac) created this series, which will be directed by S.J. Clarkson (The Defenders) and will star Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Blade Runner 2049) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday).

What’s It About?: Made For Love follows “a woman looking to escape a restrictive, tech-enforced marriage by moving in with her father in a remote trailer park.”

Raised By Wolves

Who’s Involved?: Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) will produce and direct. Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) is the showrunner.

What’s It About?: The series “centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

Rap Shit

Who’s Involved?: Issa Rae (Insecure) will produce.

What’s It About?: A “look at the music scene in Miami told through the eyes of three young women, a hip hop duo and their hustler manager.”

Who’s Involved?: Melissa Rosenberg (Jessica Jones) will write and executive produce.

What’s It About?: A prequel to the 1998 movie Practical Magic, this series is based on Practical Magic author Alice Hoffman’s book Rules of Magic, which is set in 1960s New York City. “The series follows three troubled siblings — Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens — who wrestle with ‘abnormalities’ that have kept them isolated. But the tumultuous times unearth the extraordinary discovery that they are, in fact, descendants of a bloodline of witches. The two sisters will become the revered, and sometimes feared, aunts in Practical Magic, while their brother will leave an unexpected legacy.”

Search Party

Who’s Involved?: Co-created by Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer), and starring Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner, and Brandon Michael Hall.

What’s It About?: The show, which formerly aired on TBS, has shifted to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons. The first season focuses on the disappearance of Dory (Shawkat)’s college acquaintance Chantal Witherbottom (Clare McNulty), whom she sets out to find, with friends Drew, Elliott, and Portia reluctantly joining her investigation. While her friends also deal with difficulties in their own lives, Dory focuses on her pursuit of Chantal, believing her to be in danger. To describe the premise of the second season would be to spoil a major event, so I’ll just leave you by saying that the show has developed a cult following and a passionate fanbase.

Who’s Involved?: Big Bird, Grover, Elmo, and all your faves

What’s It About?: New episodes of the flagship show will premiere on HBO Max before airing for free on PBS Kids, but the notable thing here is that the streaming service is also getting four new spin-offs and a new annual special. The Not Too Late Show with Elmo is a live-action celebrity interview show with Elmo as the host; an untitled documentary series aimed at kids and families will be “building off Sesame Workshop’s expertise in tackling difficult issues from a child’s perspective”; Mecha Builders will feature the Sesame Street characters “in a robot-animation style”; and the existing series Esme & Roy will debut new episodes on the service and have its first season available on the platform as well.

Who’s Involved?: Robert Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will serve as showrunner, while Riverdale writers Tessa Leigh Williams and James DeWille co-wrote the pilot with him and will also executive produce.

What’s It About?: A mashup of Gothic horror and teen romance, this series is being described as a Victorian X-Files. “Young author Mary Shelley leads a band of Romantic outlaws — among them, her lovers Percy and Lord Byron — against all manner of supernatural threats and monsters…including Frankenstein author Shelly’s own iconic Creature.”

Station Eleven

Who’s Involved?: Maniac showrunner Patrick Somerville will serve as the showrunner here, and Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry) will direct the pilot.

What’s It About?: “Told across various time periods and following multiple main characters, Station Eleven tracks the remnants of human society after a deadly flu ravages the global population. A roving group of actors, the cast of a doomed Shakespeare production, and inhabitants of an airport make up a few of the interweaving storylines that all somehow trace their way back to the start of the plague.”

Who’s Involved?: Michael Mann (Heat, Miami Vice) is executive producing the series and directing the pilot, and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) stars.

What’s It About?: Based on Jake Adelstein’s nonfiction book, Tokyo Vice follows Adelstein (Elgort), “the only American journalist ever to have been admitted to the insular Tokyo Metropolitan Police Press Club, where for twelve years he covered the dark side of Japan: extortion, murder, human trafficking, fiscal corruption, and of course, the yakuza. But when his final scoop exposed a scandal that reverberated all the way from the neon soaked streets of Tokyo to the polished Halls of the FBI and resulted in a death threat for him and his family, Adelstein decided to step down. Then, he fought back. In Tokyo Vice, he delivers an unprecedented look at Japanese culture and searing memoir about his rise from cub reporter to seasoned journalist with a price on his head.”

Tooned Out

Who’s Involved?: Robert Zemeckis

What’s It About?: “An inspired new series from visionary Bob Zemeckis called, in the vein of Bob’s classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit, called Tooned Out, which merges animation and live action but with the cast of Looney Tunes characters.”

Max Original Reality Shows/Docuseries

15 Minutes of Shame

Who’s Involved?: Monica Lewinsky and Catfish co-host Max Joseph.

What’s It About?: The doc centers on public shaming in the modern era. “Using follow-doc storytelling, social experiments, and the examination of social behavior, the documentary will feature individuals from around the globe who have been publicly shamed and will explore the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between.”

Birth, Wedding Funeral

Who’s Involved?: Lisa Ling (This is Life with Lisa Ling).

What’s It About?: “Each episode of the series will immerse viewers in a different country to reveal their cultures through the lens of the three universal rituals — births, weddings, and funerals. In a quest to understand what connects us and celebrate the diversity of deeply rooted customs around the world, each episode is a riveting investigation of the human experience in a specific region, and a dramatic dive into an intimate moment in the lives of the people who live there.”

Brad & Gary Go To…

Who’s Involved?: Celebrity stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski and Family Guy writer/producer Gary Janetti.

What’s It About?: “The six-episode series will follow the Hollywood power couple as they go on a jet-setting culinary adventure around the globe, inspired by their Instagram stories.”

Conan O’Brien Comedy Specials

Who’s Involved?: Late night icon Conan O’Brien will produce.

What’s It About?: “Team Coco will produce five specials for HBO Max. O’Brien will host two of them, which will feature several up-and-coming comics doing short sets. The remaining three will feature a solo performer doing an hour-long set. Additionally, HBO Max has purchased rights to a one-hour special from comic James Veitch, also produced by Team Coco.” (via THR)

Craftopia

Who’s Involved?: Social media star Lauran Riihimaki (aka LaurDIY).

What’s It About?: “Described as an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by Riihimaki, who was deemed the “millennial Martha Stewart” by Forbes. On Craftopia, 9- to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making the most amazing creations the world has ever seen.”

Ellen’s Home Design Challenge

Who’s Involved?: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen) is an executive producer and guest.

What’s It About?: “In Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, design aficionado DeGeneres gives eight forward-thinking designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. DeGeneres will be on hand to weigh in on each challenge and provide commentary.”

Equal

Who’s Involved?: Prolific producer Greg Berlanti is teaming with The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons to executive produce.

What’s It About?: “The four-part project chronicles the landmark events and forgotten heroes of the LGBTQ+ movement. Each hourlong episode brings to life the stakes and deadlines of historical events that have not yet been given their due. The series will feature high-end re-enactments and never-before-seen footage and will capture the emotions of the times with messages just as relevant as today.” The episodes will focus on Harry Hay, the Daughters of Bilitis, Christine Jorgensen, and Bayard Rustin, and the fourth episode will center on the Stonewall Riots and the first ever Pride event held the year afterward.

Finding Einstein

Who’s Involved?: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen) is an executive producer.

What’s It About?: “Finding Einstein is an inspiring docu-series, blessed by the Einstein estate, that will seek out, celebrate, and support a fresh generation of Einsteins.” The official description reads as follows: “Some may be a stone’s throw away…others may be in a tiny village halfway around the world…all of them are motivated to live up to Einstein’s ideal of changing the world for the better.”

First Dates Hotel

Who’s Involved?: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen) is an executive producer.

What’s It About?: This matchmaking series is “set at an affluent boutique hotel where single people from multiple generations gather for an intensive and tailor-made romantic experience. After fun, amusing and potentially disastrous dates at the hotel restaurant, poolside and under the stars, if the potential lovers like each other, they can choose to stay on for a second date in the hopes of finding out if they’re ultimately a match.”

Full Bloom

Who’s Involved?: Legendary floristry artists Maurice Harris and Elizabeth Cronin will be judges, while celebrity florist Simon Lycett will be the competition show’s host.

What’s It About?: “With incredible artistic creations and floristry face-offs, Full Bloom will allow audiences to escape into a surreal world as contestants will design and execute some of the most wondrous, Wonka-esq floral creations ever seen. Each episode features themed challenges centered around a unique stem of the floristry world including fashion, art, events and weddings.”

Generation Hustle

Who’s Involved?: Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley) is behind this series, which will be executive produced by Yon Motskin, Stacey Offman, and Richard Perello.

What’s It About?: Generation Hustle is a 10-part HBO Max original from CNN Original Series about the lengths young people will go to for fame, fortune, and power.

The Greatest Space

Who’s Involved?: Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri will executive produce.

What’s It About?: A 10-episode design competition show where professional interior designers travel the world to transform spaces, “from ballrooms to bedrooms to treehouses and everything in between.”

Heaven’s Gate

Who’s Involved?: Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel (Print the Legend, Gleason).

What’s It About?: “Heaven’s Gate is an intimate, four-part HBO Max original from CNN Original Series that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place on U.S. soil. It is a raw, honest depiction of the shared experiences of those directly involved with the group, and those closely affected by it.”

The Ho’s

Who’s Involved?: Executive produced by Katy Wallin (Meet the Putmans) and Stephanie Bloch Chambers.

What’s It About?: “Led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, the power couple immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. They have built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and a new generation of American Ho’s. The series pulls back the curtain of their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues. While Binh and Hue have laid down a golden foundation for their children, Judy Ho and Washington Ho (yes, named after the nation’s founding father and whose kids are named Lincoln and Roosevelt), they are not exempt from the constant pressure to achieve and to live up to their parents’ lofty expectations. Despite the power struggles, at the end of the day, the Ho household is filled with love, laughter, and a few designer handbags, of course.”

Karma

Who’s Involved?: Social media star Michelle Khare.

What’s It About?: The series is “an hour-long adventure competition series hosted by extreme lifestyle enthusiast Khare. It takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. The series will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. Focus, giving, humility, growth, connection, change and patience are the path to becoming the ‘Karma Champion.’ But more importantly, the players learn one of life’s most profound lessons: ‘What you give out, you get back.'”

Legendary

Who’s Involved?: The producers of the new Queer Eye series.

What’s It About?: This reality competition show is set in the world of voguing and “will feature 10 houses, each comprised of five performers and a house parent, competing in a round-robin format. Each episode will document a themed ball from start to finish.”

Max Original Movies

Anthony Bourdain Documentary

Who’s Involved?: Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) is directing.

What’s It About?: A documentary film about the uncommon life of the late storyteller, explorer, and chef. The film will hit theaters via Focus Features first, and then eventually premiere on CNN and stream on HBO Max.

Bobbie Sue

Who’s Involved?: Actress Gina Rodriguez will star.

What’s It About?: This “comedy feature [stars] Golden Globe-winning Gina Rodriguez as a brilliant young lawyer who upends tradition at a stuffy Boston law firm.”

Expecting Amy

Who’s Involved?: Amy Schumer (Trainwreck, Snatched)

What’s It About?: “The unfiltered documentary shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer goes through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while touring to prepare for a stand-up special. From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all. Beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child, she showcases her incredible journey on the road, revealing just how challenging it can be working night after night, week after week, with no regrets or excuses. Expecting Amy offers a hilarious and raw 360 degree look at this new stage of her life. With her family and colleagues along for the ride to support her and keep her sane and balanced, she does it all with perseverance, heart and the priceless sense of humor she’s known for.”

Who’s Involved?: Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, The Laundromat) is directing and Deborah Eisenberg (The Collected Stories of Deborah Eisenberg) is writing. The film will star Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest.

What’s It About?: The film tells “the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Bergen and Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).”

Persona

Who’s Involved?: Unknown

What’s It About?: “Persona is a documentary feature produced by CNN Films that explores the riveting and unexpected origin story of America’s obsession with personality testing. Embedded in everything from dating sites to job applications, Persona reveals the profound ways personality testing has formed and influenced the world around us.”

The Scoop

Who’s Involved?: Unknown

What’s It About?: “A documentary feature produced by CNN Films, The Scoop will follow the exhilarating and exhausting lives of CNN’s fearless female political reporters as they cover the most unpredictable presidential campaign in American history. This behind-the-scenes documentary draws from unprecedented access to the campaign press corps and reveals how these powerhouse political reporters deal with the candidates as well as with the challenges of life on the road.”

Who’s Involved?: Melissa McCarthy (Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids, Spy) will star, and her husband Ben Falcone (Tammy, The Boss) is directing.

What’s It About?: Superintelligence is “the story of Carol Peters (McCarthy), to whom nothing extraordinary ever happens. But when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she’s being punked. Or losing her mind. In fact, the world’s first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life…with a bigger, more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity’s last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug.”

It’s worth noting that this was originally intended to be a theatrical release before Warner Bros. decided to shift it to the streaming service instead.

Who’s Involved?: Haley Lu Richardson (Columbus, The Edge of Seventeen) stars, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg (The Mindy Project, Between Two Ferns, Man Seeking Woman) is directing.

What’s It About?: Based on Jenni Hendricks and Ted Caplan’s novel, the story follows seventeen-year-old Veronica, “who never thought she’d want to fail a test— that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This tough and never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 900+ mile road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), where they discover that one of the most important factors in your life is who your friends are.”

***

In addition to all of that original content, HBO Max will also be the streaming home of several reality shows and docuseries, the Studio Ghibli movies, The West Wing, Doctor Who, four new Adventure Time specials, and more.