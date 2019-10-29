Greg Berlanti is adding yet another project to his overflowing plate.

Already one of the most prolific producers in Hollywood, Berlanti just announced that he will be making a Strange Adventures anthology series for DC on the HBO Max streaming platform in addition to his new take on Green Lantern. Get the details below.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new comic-based series, straight from a hot-off-the-presses press release from HBO:

Strange Adventures, a DC Super Hero anthology series executive produced by Berlanti, will feature characters from across the DC canon. This one-hour drama series will explore close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. Strange Adventures is based on the characters from DC and is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Titans, Doom Patrol), and showrunner/writer John Stephens (Gotham, Gossip Girl) serve as executive producers. Charlie Huston (Powers, Gotham) is a co-executive producer, Brigitte Hales (Once Upon a Time) is a producer, and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (Dominique Laveau: Voodoo Child, The Twilight Zone) is a consulting producer.

According to Variety, Strange Adventures was originally in development over at the standalone DC Universe streaming service before making the jump to HBO Max. Oooh, drama! (Doom Patrol, a DC Universe original, is also going to be available to stream on both DCU and HBO Max.) But seriously folks, anthology shows are all the rage these days, so why shouldn’t there be one set in a world of superheroes? Sounds like a cool idea, and with Berlanti’s oomph behind it, it could have the effect of a breath of fresh air on the often over-populated superhero genre on TV.

The original Strange Adventures comic was first published in the early 1950s, and was a science fiction series featuring characters like Animal Man, Captain Comet, Adam Strange, and the Enchantress, the latter of whom appeared as the villain in DC and WB’s live-action (and much-reviled) Suicide Squad movie from a few years ago.