The streaming wars have just begun so you might want to hunker down in the trenches for the next few years. Everyone is hell-bent on besting Netflix, which means we’re about to be inundated with a slew of new streaming services. This, in turn, means you’re going to have to decide which of these services you want – if any. Will you act like Rich Uncle Pennybags from Monopoly and sign up for all of them? Or will you pick and choose?

To help you with this decision, I’ve broken down how the streaming services compare to each other in terms of price and content. You’re welcome.

HBO Max

HBO Max is fresh in our minds at the moment because WarnerMedia just held an exhausting event where they detailed what’s in store. A complete list of all their programming can be found here, but here are some basic details of what you can expect from this service.

10,000 Hours of Premium Content.

A library content from Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

$14.99 a month.

Existing AT&T HBO Customers and HBO Now Direct-Billed Subscribers to get HBO Max at No Additional Cost.

Launching spring 2020.

Disney+

All eyes are on Disney+. Not only does it boast the Disney brand name, it also features Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more. Here are some facts and figures.

Will feature approximately 7,000 television episodes and 500 films.

Costs $6.99 per month, or a bundle of Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported version of Hulu for $12.99 per month.

Launches November 12, 2019.

Apple TV+

While the buzz around Disney+ is strong, and HBO Max caught a lot of attention yesterday, the reaction to Apple TV+ has been a bit muted. While Apple has lined-up some big names for their original content, they don’t have much to offer – yet. But they do have a low, low price.

Starting off with eight original series (seven scripted and one non-scripted) and one original documentary available at launch, with plans to launch new original content every month thereafter.

$4.99 a month

Launching November 1.

Peacock

Oh, right! Peacock! I forgot that was a thing. Here’s what you can expect from the NBCUniversal streaming service.

15,000 hours of content.

No pricing yet.

Launching April 2020.

Netflix

So how do all of these new services stack up against the established giants of streaming? Let’s start with Netflix, shall we?

5,579 titles (4010 movies, 1569 TV shows)

Three price plans: Basic ($8.99 per month), Standard ($12.99 per month), and Premium ($15.99 per month).

Hulu

If you want to get crazy you can bundle Hulu in with Disney+. But if you want it on its own, here are the stats.

68,000 hours of video

Pricing: Basic ($5.99 per month), Premium ($11.99 per month), Basic + Live TV ($44.99 per month), and Premium + Live TV ($50.99 per month).

Amazon Prime Video

Last, but certainly not least, we have Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video offered 18,405 movies and 1,981 TV shows.

$8.99 a month.

So how do all of these services compare? From a numbers perspective, Amazon appears to be the best deal, at least in terms of bang for your buck. But in the end, the choice is yours. Choose wisely.