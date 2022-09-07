Julia Roberts Knows We Didn't Appreciate The '90s Rom-Com Boom Until It Was Too Late

I know there are so many of us lamenting the loss of romantic comedies at the cinema. They have all funneled their way to the streaming services and now star mostly teenagers, and look like they were made for about five bucks and a pack of gum. Rom-coms have the ability to inject so much life into a multiplex, to give us a respite from the endless slog of sci-fi action movies and superhero pictures. They are as much of a glittering fantasy as "Lord of the Rings," but their magic comes from their charm and the charisma of the dazzling movie stars at the center. For years, they were denigrated as "chick flicks" and lesser works of art, and now, we didn't know how good we had it.

One person who firmly agrees with that sentiment is the undisputed queen of the romantic comedy over the last 30-plus years: Julia Roberts. The star of "Pretty Woman," "My Best Friend's Wedding," and "Notting Hill" is not just one of the great performers within the genre in Hollywood history but one of its biggest fans. This year, with the help of George Clooney and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" director Ol Parker, she looks to have the romantic comedy rise like a phoenix with the upcoming "Ticket to Paradise," which I could not be more excited to see.

The rom-com made Julia Roberts a movie star in the 1990s, but if you look over her career, you will see almost nothing from the genre on there in the last 20 years. Why? Well, it was the convergence of two things. On the one hand, the business itself was drifting away from the genre. On the other, the material just was not there to get actors excited, including Julia Roberts.