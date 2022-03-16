Sandra Bullock Is Taking A Break From Acting, And Good For Her

Sandra Bullock is one of the greatest movie stars of her generation, with a career that spans both cult classic genre films, blockbusters, and prestige awards films. Her latest, "The Lost City," is an absolute riot. A romance-adventure film in the same vein as "Romancing the Stone," but without all the problematic portrayal of people of color.

The film centers around a romance novelist, played by Bullock, who gets kidnapped and forced to help an evil billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) find a lost treasure in a Caribbean island. Her only chance at being rescued? The doofus cover model for her books, played by Channing Tatum. As far as adventure films go, this is one of the best ones in recent years, equal parts funny, exciting, and sexy.

Still, don't count on "The Lost City" getting a prequel anytime soon, at least not one with Bullock in it. In fact, don't expect any new Sandra Bullock projects in the near future, because the actress revealed she is taking a break from acting. And honestly, good for her.