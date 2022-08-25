Lost Ollie Director Peter Ramsey On Treating VFX Teams Like True Collaborators [Exclusive Interview]

How did your experience working in animated and live-action projects in the past help when it came to working on "Lost Ollie?"

I was really happy that I had the experience that I did, because I did have a grounding through my early live-action days doing storyboarding and directing a few second units. I'd been on enough sets and knew enough about what it required not to be too intimidated by getting thrown into a live-action production. And then on the animation side, you get a great grounding in some of the technical aspects, but I think even more important than that, the ability to kind of pre-visualize and be able to imagine visually the dramatic beats that you need to achieve in a scene.

You get a lot of good training in that in animation to make things really clear and really specific, so that when you're out there shooting your live-action plates or when you're directing the puppet actors to do the first rough performance pass that we did just to get the camera correct, you know the moments that you're going for. So having a background in both of those, it couldn't have been better preparation for "Lost Ollie."

Did you approach the live-action differently at all? Was there a different methodology from the directing side to doing animation or live-action?

Actually, no. I mean, really, the only difference between the two is process, because when you're directing animated characters, you're doing all the same things that you would if you were dealing with an actual actor. When I'm talking to the animators at ILM to get a performance, I'm treating the animator like an actor. I'm telling them what's motivating them, what action they're performing, what quality that action should have. And you refine it from there. It's like, "You're sad, but it's not desperate sadness. It's more like melancholy." So you really talk to them, and it's almost exactly the same way as you do an actor. I mean, that's the way I like to do it. I don't have a deep technical background in animation, so I'm not the guy who's going to say "Raise this, adjust the line here, and move the eyebrow up 10 pixels." That's not me at all. I'm much more story and performance-based. So for me, there's no difference.