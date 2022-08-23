Lost Ollie's Shannon Tindle On Telling Stories That Matter, Working With ILM & More [Exclusive]

Music plays an important role in the story. How do you work on incorporating music in the show?

I write music and sound into all of my scripts. I think they're elements that are essential to filmmaking that I think often are overlooked. Some of it comes from, too, like I'm a big comic book fan and I love comic sound effects. Well, I'll write those into the script.

But especially where I grew up, a lot of storytelling happens on the back porch where you're singing and you're sharing old mountain songs. So there was always going to be a musical element to it. And I listen to music always when I write, and I listen to songs over and over and over again. And some of those songs have worked their way into the film. One of those is Sarah Bareilles' "Once Upon Another Time." That's a song I listened to constantly. I actually wrote that sequence while listening to that song because it was so perfect. I was like, "Can we please get the rights to that?"

Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Die" was always in there. It was funny, too, because when it was in the script and we were going out for casting, Tim Blake Nelson was our first and really only choice for Zozo. So we were very lucky to get him, but his agent was like — and then we met Tim, and he said the same thing — he's like, "Hey, I want to do this, but I want to make sure I get to sing some Hank Williams in there." And I was like, "Yes, absolutely. If I can give you more, I will." And so Tim would actually ... on the calls, he'd bring his guitar and he'd be playing guitar. And he'd sing a little bit.

But to me, music tells so much story that's not spoken. Even if there are no lyrics, it tells so much of it. And it sets the world in a place. Scott Stafford, who is our composer and who's a good friend of mine, it was important to me that we actually hear some of the musical vernacular of the South where I grew up, and Scott's family is from West Virginia. So he was familiar with the music. He was familiar with the instruments. He actually taught himself how to play dulcimer for the score.

The brief I gave him was "Appalachian 'Lord of the Rings.' That's what I want it to sound like." And he delivered. There are times, too, when he supports songs that are on screen with score. So there's that moment where Rosie sings in episode 2 and Scott supports that with score after coming out of an acapella moment. And then the end song in the last episode where we return to dream, Scott supported that as well.

You want to make it all feel of one piece, like tonally it's part of the same thing. Even if you're not selecting the specific genre of music, you want it to tonally match. And tone is such a hard thing to pitch, but if you play a song for somebody and Justine von Winterfeldt ... I'm going to talk about her for a second. She's our music supervisor. She is the queen goddess of playlists. She's working with me on "Ultraman" right now and she'll read the script, she'll give you a playlist, and you're like, "Yes, that is the show." And so you can give that playlist to somebody, they hear it. And even things that I struggle to pitch, they hear the music and they go, "Okay, I understand what you're looking for." So, it's about tone.