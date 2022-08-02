Lost Ollie Trailer: A Favorite Toy's Odyssey To Get Home To His Kid

It's nice to see something innocent and sweet that might make you believe in magic for a few minutes today, though it's hard not to have your heart break for little Ollie and Billy. This is coming from someone who still has her first teddy bear though, so take that as you will. One can assume that this will have a happy ending, and we could all use one of those right now. Netflix has also released a new poster for the series.

Netflix

According to What's On Netflix, Industrial Lights & Magic created the CGI creatures for the series. "Lost Ollie" is executive produced by Shawn Levy, Emily Morris, and Josh Barry from "Stranger Things," with 21 Laps Entertainment, and Academy Award-winning designer Brandon Oldenbrook.

Here is the official synopsis for "Lost Ollie:"

Lost Ollie is an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. It's a heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we've lost but who forever changed our lives.

"Lost Ollie" will premiere on Netflix on August 24, 2022.