Blood Count: Into The Spider-Verse's Peter Ramsay Will Direct A Live-Action Vampire Noir

Academy Award-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" director Peter Ramsey is making the jump to live-action, and the project he's leading with is a bit of a surprising departure. He's not doing a superhero movie or another family friendly studio picture. Instead, he wrote a vampire noir called "Blood Count."

Yes, you read that right: a vampire noir. And a legit one, too. Set in the 1950s and said to be loosely inspired by Ramsey's own father's life as a jazz musician. That sounds good as hell already and knowing there's a personal connection to the material you get why Ramsey is all about using this particular story to launch his first feature film.

Paramount nabbed the rights and is currently developing it with Ramsey, alongside LeBron James and Maverick Carter's production company SpringHill.

Details on the story are still very limited, but one thing that did jump out in the bare bones description we got was that there'll be an eye on social commentary. The exact words were "social thriller." I don't know about you, but the first thing that jumped to mind when I heard "social thriller" was a certain Jordan Peele movie...

Yeah, I'm already feeling some "Get Out" vibes from this thing. Picture that with a blisteringly cool 1950s backdrop and throw some vampires into the mix and suddenly "Blood Count" becomes one of the more interesting films in the works at the moment.