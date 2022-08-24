Slumberland Teaser: Jason Momoa Welcomes You To The World Of Dreams

Jason Momoa is all over the place these days. In addition to preparing for the release of the next "Aquaman" movie and playing the villain in the tenth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, he's also set to star in the live-action "Minecraft" adaptation, an action-comedy called "Shots! Shots! Shots!," the fantasy murder mystery "The Executioner," a Hawaiian historical drama "Chief of War," and much more. Since the statuesque beefcake of an actor is someone that many consider the man of their dreams, I don't think too many people will be complaining.

In fact, the former "Game of Thrones" star has also taken a starring role in the World of Dreams. Based on the acclaimed comic strip "Little Nemo In Slumberland" by Winsor McCay, he will appear in the upcoming Netflix movie "Slumberland." Ahead of the film's fall premiere, the streamer has released the first teaser that gives off a "Princess Bride" meets "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" vibe and features Momoa and his co-stars Marlow Barkley and Kyle Chandler.

In this fantasy adventure, Marlow's Nemo finds a secret map of a mystical world and needs help navigating through the dreams and nightmares contained there. With the help of Momoa's eccentric outlaw Flip, the young girl hopes to make her way through Slumberland and reunite with her late father.