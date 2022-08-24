Slumberland Teaser: Jason Momoa Welcomes You To The World Of Dreams
Jason Momoa is all over the place these days. In addition to preparing for the release of the next "Aquaman" movie and playing the villain in the tenth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, he's also set to star in the live-action "Minecraft" adaptation, an action-comedy called "Shots! Shots! Shots!," the fantasy murder mystery "The Executioner," a Hawaiian historical drama "Chief of War," and much more. Since the statuesque beefcake of an actor is someone that many consider the man of their dreams, I don't think too many people will be complaining.
In fact, the former "Game of Thrones" star has also taken a starring role in the World of Dreams. Based on the acclaimed comic strip "Little Nemo In Slumberland" by Winsor McCay, he will appear in the upcoming Netflix movie "Slumberland." Ahead of the film's fall premiere, the streamer has released the first teaser that gives off a "Princess Bride" meets "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" vibe and features Momoa and his co-stars Marlow Barkley and Kyle Chandler.
In this fantasy adventure, Marlow's Nemo finds a secret map of a mystical world and needs help navigating through the dreams and nightmares contained there. With the help of Momoa's eccentric outlaw Flip, the young girl hopes to make her way through Slumberland and reunite with her late father.
Your dreams are waiting
The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed a number of career-defining music videos for artists like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Beyonce before moving on to the last three "Hunger Games" movies and the upcoming prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." The film also stars "The IT Crowd" star Chris O'Dowd, Weruche Opia from "I May Destroy You," India de Beaufort, and Humberly González.
However, this isn't the first time that McCay's "Little Nemo" has been adapted to film. The animated version directed by Masami Hata and William Hurtz was released in Japan in 1989 and in America in 1992 to rave reviews but a disappointing box office return. Through its lengthy development process, icons of the entertainment industry like George Lucas, Chuck Jones, Hayao Miyazaki, Ray Bradbury, Frank Thomas, Ollie Johnston of Walt Disney's Nine Old Men, and Brad Bird were involved in one way or another. In the end, the script was credited to Chris Columbus and Richard Outten based on a story by Mœbius and Yutaka Fujioka and it featured an original soundtrack written by Academy Award winners and Disney Legends Richard and Robert Sherman. And after the film developed a cult following, a whole generation remembers the incomparable Mickey Rooney as the voice of Nemo's companion Flip. However, once Momoa steps into the character's troublemaking shoes, maybe the next generation of fans will remember his version of the character as fondly.
According to the preview, "Slumberland" is set to debut on Netflix around Thanksgiving, so be sure to look for it around November 24, 2022.