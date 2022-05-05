Jason Momoa's The Executioner, Described As Knives Out Meets Lord Of The Rings, Heads To Warner Bros.

If that tagline doesn't sell you, I don't know what will. "Knives Out" reminded everyone how good Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries can actually be (unlike "Death on the Nile" and/or "Murder on the Orient Express," which is sad), so why not take that good classic murder mystery feel and ... make it a richly plotted fantasy? I mean, why not? If anyone can tousle their hair and sell a project, it's definitely Jason Momoa ("Aquaman").

This weird and vaguely thrilling news comes straight from Deadline, which has it "on very good authority" that the "Knives Out" meets "Lord of the Rings" Jason Momoa project has been snapped up by Warner Bros. after a pretty serious bidding war. Tentatively titled "The Executioner," there are no details about the plot except the ones we have already provided, which leaves us with a rich yet hole-filled tapestry.

Does the "Knives Out" reference mean it's going to be funny? Does the "Lord of the Rings" nod mean there will be a large ensemble cast? Or are these hollow comps that describe a wooden fantasy fashioned around a rote mystery? Hopefully, we'll be working with more of the former than the latter. We need more funny fantasy movies that are also full of murder (besides "A Field In England," if that counts). You know me, I'm always saying that.