Jason Momoa Lines Up Shots! Shots! Shots!

If you're worried Momoa is in danger of getting typecast, know that the one-time Dothraki warlord is happily doing the typecasting. He's producing "Shots! Shots! Shots!" with business partner Jeff Fierson alongside the Rideback team of Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (the company behind such blockbusters as "The Lego Movie", "Aladdin" and the two-part adaptation of Stephen King's "It"). There's no director attached just yet, but this sounds like the ideal project to bring famed Czech surrealist Jan Švankmajer out of retirement.

And if you're at all concerned that Momoa's carousing might get in the way of his work, just take a look at the dude's IMDb. He's got the Francis Lawrence adventure-comedy "Slumberland" in the can, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in post-production, and "Fast X" before cameras as we speak. He also recently lined up a big-screen take on "Minecraft," and may yet make a "key cameo" in Ana Lily Amipour's planned remake of Sylvester Stallone's vertiginous 1993 hit, "Cliffhanger." With a slate that stuffed, he's more than earned the right to cut loose when the spirits come a-callin'.