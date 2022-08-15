The Layoffs Have Officially Begun At HBO Max

To the surprise of no one, sweeping changes are coming to HBO Max after the tumultuous last few weeks that Warner Bros. Discovery has experienced, and just as predictably (though no less appalling), the human cost among those employees affected most is unfathomably high.

With the news trickling out of the studio's recent investor's call that the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services will be combined into one entity sometime in 2023, employees have no doubt braced for the worst regarding the inevitable layoffs to come, in order to eliminate redundant positions and, more importantly to the bean counters and stockholders, pinch pennies wherever possible. Variety reports that downsizing is already set to begun with up to 14% of staff (which amounts to 70 employees total between both HBO and HBO Max) expected to be laid off.

While these sorts of reorganizational developments take place whenever corporate mergers occur — the Disney acquisition of rival studio 20th Century Fox reportedly resulted in over a whopping 4000 layoffs, sobering news that should always be prioritized over the mere entertainment-related side effects — this certainly lines up with what we know of CEO David Zaslav, who has been known to favor the most cutthroat and ruthless business decisions if it means increasing the company's bottom line and future prospects.

The fallout from Warner Bros. Discovery's decision-making has already caused ripple effects on how eager artists will be to work with the studio from now on (in other words, good luck making nice with would-be "Batgirl" star Leslie Grace for any future project), but that can't help but pale in comparison to the rest of the people that are about to be affected in profound ways.