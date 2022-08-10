Blue Beetle, Black Canary, & Green Lantern Series Reportedly Still On Track At Warner Bros. Discovery

After failing to produce a cohesive cinematic universe on par with Marvel, DC Films president Walter Hamada changed gears and instead chose to trade interconnectivity for creativity. The DC movies became only loosely connected, but they told stories that were vastly different from the uniform MCU formula, whether it was "The Suicide Squad" and "Birds of Prey," or "Joker" and "The Batman."

Though there are conflicting reports as to Hamada's future with the company, there are still plenty of DC films in different stages of development and different levels of "this sounds super rad." From a "Static Shock" movie, a J.J. Abrams-produced "Superman" reboot from Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more, this is the most interesting the DCEU has ever been.

The problem is that no one knows what is still being made and what isn't. After "Batgirl" was unceremoniously canceled and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a total reshape of the company's output, the future of most DC projects are still up in the air. In addition to "Batgirl," Kevin Smith's "Strange Adventures" anthology series was also quietly canceled by the studio, despite it set to include Nicolas Cage as Bizarro Superman.

We won't really know until the movies make it to theaters (and even then they can disappear once they hit streaming), but there are reports that at least a few of them are still being made.