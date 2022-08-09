The Amazing Kevin Smith-Directed Superhero Show We'll Never See

While Smith did describe it as a Superman-less story, he did reveal that the final scene — which sounds more like a post-credits moment — would have involved Bizarro sitting on the edge of nowhere when a pair of boots approach him. A voice acknowledges the good he did, and we those boots belong to none other than Kal-El, aka Clark Kent, aka Superman. A nice way to bring things full circle. Speaking of that, the casting that Smith had in mind for the role of Bizarro is what truly makes this unmade episode of television a tragedy.

"I tell you all of this and the entire story just to tell you that the person who is — we didn't lock it in, he wasn't signed to a contract — but the person we were pursuing to play our Bizarro was Nicolas Cage," Smith revealed. Yes, Cage, one of our most unpredictable actors, and one who has been enjoying a resurgence in films such as "Mandy" and "Pig," may have played Bizarro. That is what the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery led by CEO David Zaslav took away from us!

Cage, as mentioned earlier, was at one point supposed to play Superman in "Superman Lives," the infamous unmade film that Smith wrote a draft of in the '90s. This would have been a bit of poetic Hollywood justice, bringing that journey full circle for both the actor and the director. Unfortunately, this will only ever live in the land of what-could-have-been.