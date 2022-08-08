Superhero Bits: Idris Elba's New DC Project, A Planet Hulk Sequel & More

We have to kick off Monday with a little bit of rumor control here. Recently, Rosario Dawson got Marvel fans worked up during a panel at C2E2 (Chicago's Comic-Con) by suggesting that Jon Bernthal is coming back as Punisher within the MCU. Unfortunately, that video required some important context, and after it blew up online, Dawson had to take to Twitter herself in order to explain:

"I can't be trusted...! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you're told what you want to hear..."

Given that Charlie Cox's Daredevil is coming back to the MCU in a big way, Bernthal returning as Punisher doesn't seem off-base, and this could just be Dawson throwing us off the scent after Disney got on her case. Either way, don't get too excited just yet Frank Castle fans. We must await more definitive confirmation.