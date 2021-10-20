Marvel Went To Surprising Lengths To Squash False Rumors Of A Planet Hulk Movie

The recently released book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" contains many amazing tidbits for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We recently reviewed the book, for those weighing a possible purchase. But we're here today to discuss one of the tidbits in question. Namely, the surprising lengths Marvel Studios went to in order to in order to squash rumors of a possible "Planet Hulk" movie.

As revealed in the book, during the filming of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige worked hard to squash any rumors pertaining to Mark Ruffalo's Hulk going to space. However, this is said to have had almost nothing to do with internet rumors. Here's how Feige lays it out in the book:

"We never even considered doing "Planet Hulk' because, as cool as we thought the comic was, Bruce Banner is not a part of Planet Hulk."

For the most part, this is true. The "Planet Hulk" storyline from the comics is pretty Hulk-centric, without any puny Banner (though the studio has never adapted comic storylines too faithfully for the big screen, so this could have been changed). Feige also added the following, revealing just how far they want to cover this all up:

"We went so far as to change the Age of Ultron script because of [the internet rumors]. One of Joss' early drafts had Hulk, in a Quinjet, heading out of the atmosphere. At the end, Nick Fury is talking to Widow. She asks, 'Any sign of him?' And he says, 'We lost his signal when it went past Saturn.'"