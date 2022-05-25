Beast Trailer: It's Idris Elba Vs. A Man-Eating Lion

First there was "Jaws," the Steven Spielberg classic that scared the pants off countless moviegoers (and beach-goers!) and singlehandedly turned great whites into the stuff of nightmares for an entire generation. Then, there was "Jurassic Park," which managed to override all of our scientifically-based notions about dinosaurs to that point (I hate to break it to any readers here, but there's no proof that T-Rex vision was based on movement, dilophosaurus were capable of spitting venom, or that velociraptors were six-foot-tall killing machines. May I direct you to this lovely dinosaur documentary instead?) and turned them into theme park monsters of the most terrifying order.

Humanity is weirdly great at taking some of the coolest animals to ever walk the planet and turn them into pop culture-defining cinematic villains (or maybe that's just a uniquely Spielbergian talent...). And you know what? I'll admit it. I'm a prime sucker for this "genre" of sorts, and I'm willing to bet that you are, too.

The latest twist on this proud tradition will put actor Idris Elba against one of the most fearsome creatures on Earth: cats. Okay, more accurately, "Beast" centers on the distant cousins of our ferocious little housecats. While on a trip to South Africa, one hapless family and a wildlife biologist find themselves in a battle for survival with one particular lion with a grudge against all humans. Honestly, who could blame it! It's one thing to simply hear about this premise secondhand, though. It's another to actually see it for yourselves, which you can do below!