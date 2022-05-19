Prehistoric Planet Trailer: Walk With Dinosaurs In This Apple TV+ Docuseries
Did the five-minute prologue to "Jurassic World Dominion" leave you wishing you could simply watch an entire film or show about an ancient world populated by dinosaurs without all those pesky humans running amok? If so, you're in luck! Executive producers Jon Favreau ("The Mandalorian") and Mike Gunton ("Planet Earth II") have teamed up with Apple TV+ to make "Prehistoric Planet," a nature docuseries that explores precisely that.
Reviews have already begun to drop for "Prehistoric Planet," with /Film's Sarah Bea Milner giving the show top marks, writing:
This might be the most ambitious nature documentary to date: produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton for BBC Studios Natural History Unit ("Planet Earth") and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the new docuseries is epic in every sense of the word. The visuals reflect the best available technology — and the content, the most interesting and up-to-date theories from paleontologists. Heck, even the music is by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer.
Building on that early word-of mouth, Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer that further highlights the show's stunning CGI dinosaurs. Among the majestic sights on display here are Suropods protruding their neck sacks and dinos residing in every kind of environment our humble planet has to offer (coasts, deserts, forests, icy wastelands, and even fresh-water marshes). Perhaps most excitingly for all the dino-geeks of the world, the trailer highlights several scientifically-accurate dinos with feathers featured on the series.
Watch the Prehistoric Planet trailer
If you're a viewer of a certain age, you might have grown up watching 1999's "Walking with Dinosaurs," a six-part docuseries about dinosaurs and other creatures from the Mesozoic Era narrated by either Kenneth Branagh or Avery Brooks, depending on whether you saw the BBC version or the U.S. iteration. The show would later give rise to 2013's "Walking with Dinosaurs," a film that similarly uses CGI and live-action settings to bring the ancient world of dinosaurs to life. Both are visually-dazzling, but the latter is kinda ruined by some tedious actor voiceovers and narration that were slapped on after 20th Century
Fox Studios feared the movie would bore kids in its original, dialogue-free form.
Point being, "Prehistoric Planet" looks and sounds like the true successor to the "Walking with Dinosaurs" series that all us dino-fans have been waiting for. It's also relatively kid-friendly. As Sarah noted in her review, the show often cuts away or frames the action at a distance when things get overly bloody or intimate. This allows "Prehistoric Planet" to depict what life was really like when dinosaurs roamed the Earth without making the events "come across as sanitized or dumbed-down."
"Prehistoric Planet" debuts as a five-day event, with a new episode dropping daily from Monday, May 23 through to Friday, May 27, 2022, on Apple TV+.