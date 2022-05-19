Prehistoric Planet Trailer: Walk With Dinosaurs In This Apple TV+ Docuseries

Did the five-minute prologue to "Jurassic World Dominion" leave you wishing you could simply watch an entire film or show about an ancient world populated by dinosaurs without all those pesky humans running amok? If so, you're in luck! Executive producers Jon Favreau ("The Mandalorian") and Mike Gunton ("Planet Earth II") have teamed up with Apple TV+ to make "Prehistoric Planet," a nature docuseries that explores precisely that.

Reviews have already begun to drop for "Prehistoric Planet," with /Film's Sarah Bea Milner giving the show top marks, writing:

This might be the most ambitious nature documentary to date: produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton for BBC Studios Natural History Unit ("Planet Earth") and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the new docuseries is epic in every sense of the word. The visuals reflect the best available technology — and the content, the most interesting and up-to-date theories from paleontologists. Heck, even the music is by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer.

Building on that early word-of mouth, Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer that further highlights the show's stunning CGI dinosaurs. Among the majestic sights on display here are Suropods protruding their neck sacks and dinos residing in every kind of environment our humble planet has to offer (coasts, deserts, forests, icy wastelands, and even fresh-water marshes). Perhaps most excitingly for all the dino-geeks of the world, the trailer highlights several scientifically-accurate dinos with feathers featured on the series.