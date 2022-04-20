Prehistoric Planet Trailer: Affectionate Dinosaurs In A Five-Night Event

If you are a human being, there is a strong likelihood that you loved dinosaurs at one point in your childhood. Maybe you stood under giant fossilized skeletons at a museum and marveled at their size. Perhaps you are a fan of the "Jurassic Park" franchise. Maybe you, like Wash in "Firefly," played with dinosaur toys when you were supposed to be working. If you still feel the same way about them, or your inner child has been banging at your brain to go "play dinosaurs" again, you're going to want to check out the five night event on Apple TV+ called "Prehistoric Planet."

The event is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, as all good nature events should be, and gives us our best look yet at what the life of the dinosaurs was like. There are some surprising moments in this trailer — as there have been in a lot of recent documentaries about dinosaurs — as our understanding of their lives grows. What really stood out to me here were the affectionate moments, the ones with the creatures swimming with their kids, or rubbing their faces on each other like affectionate cats. There are little ones, big ones, dinosaurs with very colorful teensy arms waving about in a way that I only think of when I imagine a T. Rex. Speaking of those, the series even goes into their parenting, which you can see a moment of in the trailer. I thought I knew everything about dinosaurs for a non-scientist. I was wrong.