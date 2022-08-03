Why You Should Watch The Sandman's End Credits

If you're looking for a great place to start with McKean, you can't go wrong with his 500 page magnum opus, "Cages," which was both written and drawn by the artist. A powerful meditation on art, it's the first work of McKean's I sought out after tearing through his collaborations with Gaiman and it was unlike anything else I had read. There's also "Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth," which he worked on with Grant Morrison. This 1989 tale remains one of my favorite Batman stories. Aside from that, McKean directed a delightful 2005 film called "Mirrormask," which was written by Gaiman from a story developed by the duo. He also helmed "The Gospel of Us" and "Luna."

McKean has done some unexpected projects as well, working with legendary musician John Cale on several undertakings, including his autobiography, "What's Welsh for Zen." He's also a musician himself and has become a prolific album cover artist, creating covers for acts as varied as Tori Amos, Skinny Puppy, and Alice Cooper. McKean has illustrated several children's books, collaborated with Rachel Pollack to create the coolest Tarot deck you've ever seen, and last year, he brought his first creator-owned character to Dark Horse Comics with "Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel." He is constantly reinventing himself as an artist and I can't wait to see that he does next.

I also can't wait to lay my eyes on these closing credits for "The Sandman" and see what McKean has created. No doubt most fans wish the artist could've been more involved in the Netflix adaptation — just imagine what his promotional posters would've looked like — but at least we get to see a bit more of his work come to life. Hopefully, we have many seasons of the series to look forward to.