The Origin Of The Sandman, As Explained By Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" explores the tale of the titular primordial figure known as Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams. The original comics series ran for 75 issues since its debut in 1989 and has gained popular acclaim ever since. But how did Gaiman come up with the idea of creating such a vibrant comics series in the first place?

/Film's Danielle Ryan asked Gaiman about the origins of "The Sandman" during a press event for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the comics series, and here's what he said:

"The initial germ of the idea for the Sandman comics was DC Comics saying to me, we'd like you to do a monthly comic to try and raise your profile ... So when I was trying to come up with an idea for a comic back then, I wanted something that I could go anywhere with. I didn't know if I could write a monthly comic, but I thought, well, I'll give myself the widest possible playing ground, and the idea of an immortal being who had been around since the beginning of time who was in your dreams, gave me historical, gave me horror, gave me fantasy, gave me contemporary, even gave me science fiction if I wanted it..."

Prior to working on "The Sandman," Gaiman, along with comic artist Dave McKean, worked on a three-issue limited series called "Black Orchid" for DC Comics, which was released in 1988. As explained by Gaiman above, DC Comics approached Gaiman with the idea of doing a monthly comic, and the author reworked some concepts originally cut from "Black Orchid" and incorporated them into his pitch for "The Sandman." Gaiman worked with a broad starting point and chiseled his ideas along the way, ending up with a rich world filled with complex characters.