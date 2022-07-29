Lawrence Kasdan Talks Diving Into Documentaries For The First Time With Light & Magic, The Genius Of ILM & More [Interview]

What inspired you to make a documentary about Industrial Light & Magic? Obviously, you have a history with some of ILM's key players, especially George Lucas, but you've never really done anything like this. How did this come together?

I got interested in documentaries. I made one with my wife, and I liked it. And I thought, "Well, what else could I do?" I started meeting people, and I met the people at [Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's production company] Imagine, and they said, "Well, what are you interested in?" And I said, "Well, I'm interested in the history of visual effects," even though it is not the technical side. I wanted to see who created this stuff. And they said, "Well, would you consider ILM?" And I said, "That's where I went to high school." I said, "I would love to go back to ILM."

And I found all the people that I knew about. You know, Joe Johnson and Phil Tippett and Denis Muren, and these are mythical figures to me, and I was there when they were kids. They were the same age as me ... and then they were followed by generations of people like Ellen Poon and John Knoll, who did amazing things, too. So I thought, "This is really rich material."

I assume you got to dig into the Lucasfilm archives to learn a lot about the work that they did, especially the projects that you weren't a part of. Was there anything that you saw that you that felt particularly special to you, or was very cool just to see with your own eyes?

Well, I felt that way about practically everything they pulled out of the archive. We had access that no one else had ever had. And George [Lucas] was for it. And [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy was for it, and the incredible staff of archivists and librarians up there were for it. So I put everything I wanted to in. I could have put a lot more that I loved in. You know, even at six hours, which I think a lot of people will say, "Really?" But six hours, you can't get all the great stuff. And particularly when you have access to that kind of material. I loved it all.

Do you think that there might be a chance that there'll be some extra footage that's released after this?

Anything's possible.