VFX Legends Dennis Muren And Phil Tippett On The State Of Modern VFX, What Movies Impressed Them & More [Interview]

Have you guys actually watched the documentary series yet?

Tippett: Yeah, all of it.

Muren: I haven't.

I was wondering if there was anything that you two learned about Industrial Light & Magic that you otherwise weren't aware of despite working there for so long?

Tippett: Well for me, definitely, because I wasn't at ILM. Most of the work that we did was offsite. John Berg and I, we just came in at the very end. So all of the stuff with all the motion control stuff, Dennis and Ken were on the night crew, and I'd go in and visit them. But I had no idea the enormous leap that [John] Dykstra brought to the whole filmmaking process.

Yeah, it's fantastic. How do you guys feel about the use of VFX in blockbuster movies today? Is there any feeling that some of them rely too much on VFX spectacle as a crutch these days?

Tippett: Dennis, what was the last movie that you remember the visual effects spectacle? I thought the work has gotten much better the last year or two, but can you think of a movie that impressed you the most?

Muren: A regular movie or an effects film?

Tippett: Yeah, an effects film.

Muren: I was impressed with the new "Top Gun" movie. I was also impressed with the [most recent] "Jurassic Park" film, and some of the ones I've seen before that have not impressed me as much. I don't know if things have gotten better, or what's going on, if people are learning, or the filmmaking process is getting more — and when I say better, I'm talking about more realistic, which is a whole discussion. It doesn't mean that it's creative in creatures or anything like that. But I think I'm seeing things improving. It could be that finally this generation has had a chance to work together. I don't know what it is. I couldn't tell you. I've sort of retired. So I'm watching it from the outside.

How about you, Phil? What have you been impressed by?

Tippett: I was reading an interview with [director Martin] Scorsese a year or so back, and he was bemoaning all of this bulls**t content, which is like content meets hot air, really. So he was moaning about that, and they asked him what was the last movie that you found memorable? This from a couple years ago, and he said "Gravity" was the last one. And I thought, "You know what? You're right." That's the last one I can remember that was just this huge ... I mean, the format that they used and the 3D and everything was just so immersive. It really put spectacle in capital letters across it. Because I don't watch the other things. I don't care about Tom Cruise or the 14th "Jurassic Park," or Marvel movies, so yeah.