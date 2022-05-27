Why George Lucas Was Intentionally Vague About His Star Wars Design Plans

George Lucas cemented himself as a pop culture icon when he helped to kick-start the "Star Wars" franchise. When the first movie first premiered in 1977, simply known as "Star Wars" and later renamed "A New Hope," it was clear that it would become a stepping stone for a major franchise. Part of this had to do with the fact that Lucas seemed to have a specific creative vision for what the rest of the "Star Wars" universe and continuity looked like.

However, that wasn't necessarily the case, at least according to the main effects designers that worked with him. Joe Johnston, one of the designers for "A New Hope" and eventual visual effects director for "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," spoke during the "Light and Magic" documentary panel at "Star Wars" Celebration. While speaking at the panel, he revealed that Lucas wasn't the clearest when it came to how he wanted the original trilogy to look, arguably helping the franchise in the long run.