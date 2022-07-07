Light & Magic Trailer: This Disney+ Series Shows How Industrial Light & Magic Changed Movies Forever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing up as a kid, I loved pouring over the pages of Mark Cotta Vaz and Patricia Rose Duignan's encyclopedic 1996 book "Industrial Light & Magic: Into the Digital Realm." So, as you can imagine, I'm very much looking forward to "Light & Magic," the upcoming Disney+ docuseries that, per its official logline, "chronicles the untold history of world-renowned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm."

Founded by George Lucas in 1975, ILM was, of course, behind the milestone visual effects in the original "Star Wars" film trilogy. It would only continue to break new ground over the decades that followed, especially when it came to digital effects. Among its many, many achievements are the first scene composed entirely of CGI (the Genesis sequence in 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan"), the first completely CGI character (the "stained glass man" from 1985's "Young Sherlock Holmes"), and the first fully CGI main character (Draco the dragon in 1996's "Dragonheart"). Most recently, ILM developed StageCraft, a tech that uses LED screens to create virtual sets for both shows ("The Mandalorian") and movies alike ("The Batman").

No doubt, all of this and more will be touched upon over the course of "Light & Magic." You can watch the trailer for the series below.