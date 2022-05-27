Why ILM Was Different Whenever George Lucas Was In The Office

The biggest reveals and most highly-anticipated updates may have been announced already, but Star Wars Celebration is still going strong through the upcoming weekend and there's no lack of fascinating tidbits to uncover. The convention is held annually in Anaheim, California, with fans across the globe coming together to celebrate one of the most popular franchises to ever hit the big screen. /Film's Ethan Anderton has been covering the event extensively, attending various panels and reporting back to share the most newsworthy items with the rest of us.

Today, Industrial Light & Magic held a special panel billed as "a sneak peek at [the new documentary] 'Light & Magic' with an 'illuminating' discussion" that featured notable names such as writer Lawrence Kasdan and director Ron Howard, along with experienced VFX veterans Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston, and Rose Duignan and Lucasfilm executive vice president and general manager Lynwen Brennan, as well.

Attendees were regaled with war stories from the productions of various "Star Wars" movies of old, particularly concerning the immense influence wielded by "Star Wars" creator and visionary George Lucas.