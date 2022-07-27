Nope's Opening Moments Were Very Different In The Script

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jordan Peele's "Nope."

Each of Jordan Peele's films feature an opening that foreshadows, thematically or otherwise, the horrors we're about to see. "Get Out" has Andre's suspenseful nighttime abduction in a predominantly white neighborhood, which gives an indication of what Chris has in store for him at the Armitage home. "Us" sees a young Adelaide finding something terrifying in a hall of mirrors, which sets the stage for the Tethered's bloody takeover of their aboveground selves, and, of course, that big twist in the film's closing moments. But "Nope" features the most striking "buckle up, here we go" intro Peele has given us so far.

With all of the theorizing and speculation "Nope" was getting prior to its release, the last thing I expected to see right at the top, was a set in disarray, and the bloodied chimpanzee who caused it. That chimp is named Gordy (played by Terry Notary), and he's had just about enough. He's the animal star of a late '90s family sitcom called "Gordy's Home" that was abruptly canceled after the popping of a helium balloon caused the primate to react violently on set, and maul three cast members, while the youngest cast member Ricky "Jupe" Park (Steven Yeun) watches in horror.

Even before we're given greater context as to what happened on the "Gordy's Home" set, that horrifying image is a simple, yet startling way to grab the audience's attention right off the bat. I can't imagine opening "Nope" any other way, but as it turns out, Gordy's spectacle initially didn't kick things off, according to the script.