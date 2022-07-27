Nope Editor Nicholas Monsour On Deleted Scenes, Avoiding The Obvious, And More [Spoiler Interview]

I do want to get into the more literal aspects, but I want to hear your take on the ending. On the one hand, the siblings get revenge in the end, but they also do what the film critiques, destroying and using beautiful creatures for money. I'm still trying to make sense of it, so how did you read it?

Right. Well, I've always loved that experience above probably any other in film or fiction, when something gets my attention and is so thoughtful that it makes me want to understand and think about it, but I don't get told exactly how. Immediately it made me think of some of my favorite anime that have some really unusual and unanswerable questions. It made me think of the monolith in "2001." It made me think of a lot of things.

I agree with you that there is definitely something very central in "Nope" about ... to me, it's more about being critical about power relationships between people, species, and between humans and nature. Why we are drawn to certain representations of animals or each other or nature and how we exploit that. More than there being just sort of a rule laid down, a commandment that thou must respect nature, it's really a series of moral situations that these characters go through, [and] based on their specific needs and backgrounds, they navigate it the way people do. It's fascinating to watch, because you go from very mundane, real situations we find ourselves in to cosmic, mythological, otherworldly encounters that heighten those moral — or spiritual, even — stakes of why we do what we do and how we relate to each other.

The brother and sister story really brings a lot of that out. I mean, if you think of the complexity of all of the character relationships in this movie, whether it's coworkers in a film set or on a sitcom stage, or brother and sister, children and their parents, there's such a richness of relationships. And then between the horses and their trainers and between all of the different creatures in the film. What better foil to make you really question your own assumptions and to give you something that you don't know what it is? You can't classify it, doesn't come with an easy answer for, you know, do I treat this like an animal or do I treat it like a threat? Or like a predator, or like another person?

You don't get an easy answer, and I think that's where some of the most interesting moral studies come from. Somehow Jordan does all that while making it incredible fun, so that's the good news — we don't really have to force it in. It's there on a granular level, in the setting and the social relationships and the dialogue. I know the production designer Ruth [De Jong] and the costume designer, everybody is bringing those layers in so that by the time I get the footage, it's there and it's mostly up to us to carry it through to the end and make sure that it's presented in the way that maintains all of that richness.

There's the question of, is it even a triumphant ending, destroying this creature? How did the ending and its meaning evolve in the editing room?

Well, I mean, Jordan is fascinating. It's an amazing privilege to work with somebody who has really earned their right to work at a really high level of collaboration and marshaling big, big resources and big budgets, and rightfully so. And yet who also really has the creative impulse to be generating his own original ideas and never settling. So the process from beginning to end is, Jordan is always thinking about it creatively. It's never set in stone.

Things like the ending continue to morph for the whole process. Maybe not wildly, but in subtle ways that do affect the way you read it. The specificity that he and the VFX team and Johnnie Burn, our sound designer, got into with the exact quality of certain exhaust plumes and dust clouds and animal noises, you tweak it a little bit and you get a very different reaction and a very different read on things.

As a storyteller, Jordan doesn't hold hands too much and often jumps from point A to point C. He skips over traditional, verbal exposition, but in the editing room, are you both constantly questioning, "How much do we need to say here?"

For sure. I think Jordan gives his audience a ton of credit, and I think rightfully so, because we watch a lot these days. We don't need a lot explained to us, how much visual information we all digest every day. I think he gives people a lot of credit, and I really like that. And it is a visual medium, which is really exceptional for someone whose background is — a lot of it's in writing and he's a writer. Sometimes, when writers direct, it can be really all about the words.

One of the reasons that I think that the actors and the performances can be so grounded and real and organic is that they don't have to sit there explaining a bunch, because it's been worked in visually in a lot of ways. I always think the beginning of "Nope” is so beautiful. There's a place for using archetypal characters, and there's aspects of these characters that you could say are universal, but I think the specifics of the setting of this horse ranch in Santa Clarita with a brother and sister, and the sister who's a bit estranged from the family and hasn't been involved in the business and this sort of larger-than-life father, Otis Senior.... Just down to the — I mean the doorknobs on the ranch and the costume design and the logos on their shirts, it's all giving you this cultural, social information, and setting all these themes in motion before a word's even uttered.

Obviously, there is always a challenge once you put all these things together into an assembly and then you start the long process of, "Well, what does it feel like to watch A to Z now? I've seen all these things in pieces, and I feel like we've tried to think about it organically, but now with all the accidents and all the natural things and the performances put together, how does it feel? And what do we get from it?"

Jordan has developed so many skills and has so many skills as a director. He's in a place now where he can know he has a real solid story and idea, and then when he's filming, if there's opportunities to add to it or grab more or try new things, he does so. Which means that by the time we get in the edit, there's stuff that nobody's really visualized until we put it together, because maybe there's an improv take or maybe there's something he and the camera department decided to do on the day that wasn't in the pre-viz necessarily. Or maybe when they're shooting a scene, it feels like the right time to reveal some information, so we have it in two scenes and we're now debating which one is the right one.

All I know is you just have to have an intuition as a lover of movies when you're watching it of what feels more interesting and engaging than the other thing. I'm wary of rules about that, because I think you can always try and pregame it. I always know that when we're assembling and working on scenes, we're trying our best to imagine how it will fit into the whole. But once you sit and press play on a whole edit, that's when I know I learn what's really working or not working.

Most of the time I think Jordan and I agree and I think I understand what he's going for, and he's incredibly generous of bringing me in real early to tell me his thoughts on the script [or] why he's casting this or that person, all these layers that I'm already loaded up with by the time we start cutting. Inevitably, there's times where I think one thing makes sense and he thinks it makes sense another way. Usually that's a chance for me to learn, and maybe I wasn't getting a part of the whole tone or experience that he's still trying to get to. Maybe this detail nudges it in this other direction that I wasn't thinking of yet.

There's all these tools that you have to use. Yeah, there's no rules that I'm aware of other than experimenting and trusting that initial feeling you had when you first read it or first saw the footage, and how you felt about it.