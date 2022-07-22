Josh Brolin Knew His Deadpool Casting Came With Some Baggage

While it has become increasingly common for actors of a certain caliber to portray comic superheroes and villains on the big screen, Josh Brolin has played not one, but two major Marvel characters in the past few years, both of whom were a huge hit with fans. Though Thanos first appeared in "Avengers" in 2012, Brolin debuted as the Mad Titan in "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014. The character would go on to become the primary antagonist for both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," and has since gone down in history as one of the MCU's greatest villains. "Infinity War" was released in 2018, and less than a month later, "Deadpool 2" hit theaters, which saw Brolin star as Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds.

There was quite a bit of hype surrounding Thanos, so it might seem like that would be higher stress than playing Cable. Stepping into such beloved parts is no doubt an intense experience for anyone, but it was actually his role in the "Deadpool" sequel that stressed Brolin out more — and not just because his body took a beating on set. Fans may have loved Brolin's take on the time-traveling mutant, but the actor had some struggles with playing Cable.