The Guardians Of The Galaxy Were Almost Introduced Through Marvel One-Shots

Remember Marvel One-Shots? They were a series of short films that Marvel Studios produced to tell little stories in between Marvel Studios movies, sometimes filling in certain narrative gaps or explaining what seemed like plot holes. Marvel hasn't made any new One-Shots in awhile, with the exception of "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi chronicling Thor's time on Earth with a roommate named Daryl, a character who we might catch up with before "Thor: Love & Thunder." But there was a time when Marvel One-Shots were considered a viable way to introduce audiences to the then-obscure characters of "Guardians of the Galaxy."

In the recently released book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Kevin Feige revealed the initial plan to pave the way for the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy," which would have resulted in four short films. Feige explained, "We toyed with the idea of doing short films on Drax, on Rocket and Groot, and on Gamora, leading up to Guardians." The fourth film would have seemed like a self-contained short film about "a mysterious kid who loved fantasy things." But when "Guardians of the Galaxy" came around, audiences would realize that the kid in question was actually Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord." Feige added, "We thought that would be clever, but it was too much."

The short films would have played on the preceding Marvel movies that were arriving in theaters before "Guardians of the Galaxy," acting as a slow roll leading up to the film's release. Een though Marvel had been successful at the box office up to that point, it's quite an assumption that general audiences would see three other Marvel movies before the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy." That might have worked for the fans who showed up for every movie, but not the more casual fans. But there's another reason this idea didn't pan out.