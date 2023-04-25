The Flash Trailer: This Movie Is Actually Coming Out Soon, And Here's Proof!
The DC Extended Universe as we know it is coming to an end. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the franchise and rebooting it with their own DC Universe slate, "The Flash" — along with the Jason Momoa-starring "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — are all that remain of the DCEU of times past. (There's also "Blue Beetle," although it appears that film is more or less unrelated to Zack Snyder's cinematic universe of DC characters.)
"The Flash" has traveled a long, tumultuous road to the big screen, but the arduous journey might be worth it, assuming Gunn wasn't merely spinning tales when he called it one of the best superhero films he's ever seen. The movie's first trailer hinted at that greatness — and if this second trailer is any indication, "The Flash" might yet prove to be a box office hit, in contrast to other recent DC movies (especially "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"). If it does so, of course, it will be despite the many allegations against star Ezra Miller, who is somehow still the main actor in this film despite them have amassed enough controversies to forever tarnish its reputation.
Have writer Christina Hodson ("Birds of Prey") and director Andy Muschietti ("IT") overcome the odds and delivered a compelling big screen take on the Scarlet Speedster? Take a look at the new trailer below, and see what you think.
Watch the Flash trailer
The official synopsis for "The Flash" reads as follows:
Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?
"The Flash," as that synopsis suggests, is taking inspiration from the landmark "Flashpoint" storyline from the comics, wherein Barry Allen travels back in time to save his mother, but ends up creating an alternate timeline with lots of major changes. The film will play with the idea of a multiverse by incorporating multiple versions of Batman, as played by DCEU veteran Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton (reprising his role from Tim Burton's "Batman" movies). That's right, two Batmen in the same film, in this economy!
Not only that, "The Flash" will feature an appearance by Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle), with Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, and Michael Shannon rounding out the cast in the key roles of Barry's father, Iris West, and General Zod, respectively. As for whether the film will impact James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe in the same way "Flashpoint" gave rise to the New 52 reboot of the DC Comics Universe? That seems unlikely, granted that the duo appear to have their own separate plans for the franchise.
Regardless, here's to hoping "The Flash" offers a good time in theaters when it arrives on June 16, 2023.