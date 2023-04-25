The Flash Trailer: This Movie Is Actually Coming Out Soon, And Here's Proof!

The DC Extended Universe as we know it is coming to an end. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the franchise and rebooting it with their own DC Universe slate, "The Flash" — along with the Jason Momoa-starring "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — are all that remain of the DCEU of times past. (There's also "Blue Beetle," although it appears that film is more or less unrelated to Zack Snyder's cinematic universe of DC characters.)

"The Flash" has traveled a long, tumultuous road to the big screen, but the arduous journey might be worth it, assuming Gunn wasn't merely spinning tales when he called it one of the best superhero films he's ever seen. The movie's first trailer hinted at that greatness — and if this second trailer is any indication, "The Flash" might yet prove to be a box office hit, in contrast to other recent DC movies (especially "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"). If it does so, of course, it will be despite the many allegations against star Ezra Miller, who is somehow still the main actor in this film despite them have amassed enough controversies to forever tarnish its reputation.

Have writer Christina Hodson ("Birds of Prey") and director Andy Muschietti ("IT") overcome the odds and delivered a compelling big screen take on the Scarlet Speedster? Take a look at the new trailer below, and see what you think.