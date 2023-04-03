Blue Beetle Trailer: Xolo Mariduena Makes His Debut As The DC Universe's Newest Hero

The small screen cannot contain DC's "Blue Beetle." Although the original plan was for the movie to head straight to HBO Max, it will now be flying in theaters first later this year — and Warner Bros. has finally dropped the first teaser trailer.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, "Blue Beetle" will introduce audiences to the first Latino DC hero, a high schooler named Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña, "Cobra Kai") who gains superpowers from an alien scarab beetle (as one tends to do). Susan Sarandon set to play the villain, Victoria Kord, with George Lopez and Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza playing members of Jamie's extended family. Soto spoke previously about his desire to make a film informed by authentic Mexican and Mexican-American perspectives.

Everybody wants a piece of the "Blue Beetle" action — including Zach Braff, who has said he would like to play the Ted Kord version of the character opposite his old "Scrubs" costar Donald Faison as Beetle's fellow DC hero, Booster Gold. If you share his "Blue Beetle" excitement, check out the trailer below, which gives us our first real glimpse of what to expect from the film outside of concept art.