Batgirl Co-Director Teases A 'Delicious Spaghetti' Of Multiverses

Between Marvel Studios and the rapidly-evolving DC universe and, uh, whatever Sony has going on in its little corner of the comic book scene, the multiverse arms race is well and truly upon us. It all began with the brilliant "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and since now the live-action superhero movies have been trying to recapture that magic with whatever characters are at their disposal: Sony with its trio of Spider-Men, Marvel Studios with all those various cameos in "Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness," and Warner Bros. with its continued efforts to build out a full-fledged DC movie universe that will now rope in decades of past continuity.

If that all sounds slightly overwhelming to the casual moviegoer, it probably is! But it hasn't taken very long at all for studios to figure out that popular superheroes + the nostalgia of beloved actors reprising their old comic book movie roles = $$$. In other words, the multiverse isn't going anywhere anytime soon, folks.

Other than the upcoming (and endlessly beleaguered) production of "The Flash," one of the next times we'll see this concept in action (possibly on the big screen, contrary to earlier reports?) will be "Batgirl." Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ("Bad Boys for Life," "Ms. Marvel"), the filmmaking pair certainly have their hands full ... but that's nothing compared to the "delicious spaghetti" of multiverse hijinks waiting in store for fans of the beloved DC hero.