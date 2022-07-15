Marvel's Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie Madame Web Ensnares Adam Scott
Sony's latest superhero project continues to weave its mysterious web: according to Deadline, Adam Scott may be headed to the Dakota Johnson-led movie "Madame Web." The actor, who just earned an Emmy nomination for his excellent turn in the Apple TV+ series "Severance," will be playing an undisclosed role in the Marvel comics-related film.
That's no surprise for anyone who's been following our "Madame Web" coverage, as pretty much nothing is known for sure about the movie that Sony announced in 2019. In her earliest Spider-Man comic appearances, Cassandra Web is a blind, elderly woman with an autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis. Web, a character created by Denny O'Neil and John Romita Jr., is also clairvoyant and telepathic, and she often helps Peter Parker out of trouble.
While I suppose it's possible that "Suspiria" and "50 Shades of Gray" star Johnson could go full old lady transformation to play Web, early coverage — including Scott's casting announcement — has emphasized that the project may be taking a different direction, following more modern, younger version of the character seen in recent comic stories. "The Defenders" director S.J. Clarkson is on board, and the script is being penned by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, both of whom previously wrote "Morbius." "The Violent Heart" writer-director Kerem Sanga worked on a previous draft of the film.
The cast list keeps growing
Scott joins an expanding cast that also includes "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney (who also earned her first Emmy nominations this week), "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" actor Celeste O'Connor, "Instant Family" star Isabela Merced, "American Horror Story" alum Emma Roberts, and "The Looming Tower" actor Tahar Rahim.
Sony's forays into Marvel comics have been a slightly mixed bag recently, with the phenomenal success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tempered by "Morbius," the Jared Leto-led vampire flick that released after years of delays to an underwhelming box office and fan response. Still, the studio seems to be full steam ahead on Spidey-related projects, with "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse" set to continue the adventures of Mile Morales, while a "Kraven the Hunter" movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks to be a departure from the comics.
While Scott's role in "Madame Web" is yet undisclosed, it certainly makes the project sound more exciting. The actor, best known as geeky love interest Ben Wyatt on "Parks and Recreation," has played a wide range of roles and nailed all of them, from put-upon husband Ed in "Big Little Lies" to actor-turned-caterer Henry in "Party Down." Personally, I'd love to see Scott take on a villain role, something he's dabbled in with turns ranging from jokily bad to fully sinister on "The Good Place," "Loot," and "Veronica Mars."
"Madame Web" will spin into theaters on July 7, 2023.