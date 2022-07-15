Marvel's Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie Madame Web Ensnares Adam Scott

Sony's latest superhero project continues to weave its mysterious web: according to Deadline, Adam Scott may be headed to the Dakota Johnson-led movie "Madame Web." The actor, who just earned an Emmy nomination for his excellent turn in the Apple TV+ series "Severance," will be playing an undisclosed role in the Marvel comics-related film.

That's no surprise for anyone who's been following our "Madame Web" coverage, as pretty much nothing is known for sure about the movie that Sony announced in 2019. In her earliest Spider-Man comic appearances, Cassandra Web is a blind, elderly woman with an autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis. Web, a character created by Denny O'Neil and John Romita Jr., is also clairvoyant and telepathic, and she often helps Peter Parker out of trouble.

While I suppose it's possible that "Suspiria" and "50 Shades of Gray" star Johnson could go full old lady transformation to play Web, early coverage — including Scott's casting announcement — has emphasized that the project may be taking a different direction, following more modern, younger version of the character seen in recent comic stories. "The Defenders" director S.J. Clarkson is on board, and the script is being penned by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, both of whom previously wrote "Morbius." "The Violent Heart" writer-director Kerem Sanga worked on a previous draft of the film.